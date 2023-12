Opportunity for career JumpSTART

LEARNING FROM JUMPSTART PATHWAY SKILLSPictured are the three Western Christian students who chose to participate in the new program JumpSTART Pathway which aims to focus on the trade skills. Pictured (Left to Right): Brayden Hettinga, Zach Dorhout and Taalen VanEss. (Photos/Submitted) VIRTUAL LEARNINGPictured is Taalen VanEss taking part in a virtual welding exercise through Western…