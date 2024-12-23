Open house at Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank hosted its holiday open house Thursday and Friday, Dec. 19 and 20. Staff served cider, coffee and lots of goodies. Front row (left to right): Chloe Krommendyk, Crystal Meyer, Alyssa Harms; Back row: Dustin Douma, Joel Heitritter and Nathan Bakker. Missing is Mike Broek, branch manager. (Photo/Julie Bosma)…
