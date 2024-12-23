Open house at Iowa State Bank

Dec 23, 2024 | Community, Features, Home, News

Iowa State Bank hosted its holiday open house Thursday and Friday, Dec. 19 and 20. Staff served cider, coffee and lots of goodies. Front row (left to right): Chloe Krommendyk, Crystal Meyer, Alyssa Harms; Back row: Dustin Douma, Joel Heitritter and Nathan Bakker. Missing is Mike Broek, branch manager. (Photo/Julie Bosma)…

