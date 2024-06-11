Oak Grove Park 100-year anniversary celebration

KIDS’ CLUB BOARD Front row (left to right): Harriet Green (kitchen coordinator), Sylvia Eekhoff (co-director) and Elaine Boogerd (co-director). Back row (left to right): Julie Kreun (co-president), Ruth Moss (co-president) and Sherry De Wit (vice-president). (Photo/Submitted) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Oak Grove Park will be celebrating its 100th anniversary Saturday, June 22. Several activities are…