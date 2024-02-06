Northwest Iowa Community College unveils new logo

Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon recently launched its new competitive sports logo, marking a step in the evolution of the college’s athletic identity. The emblem, a reimagined version of the college’s mascot, Thunder, is designed to embody the competitiveness of NCC’s athletes while honoring the institution’s history.“Northwest Iowa Community College has consistently celebrated achievements…

