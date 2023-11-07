Six Christian schools participated in the Northwest Iowa Christian Schools String Orchestra Festival Oct. 26, including Hull Christian and Western Christian. (Photo/Submitted) Unity Christian High School hosted the Northwest Iowa Christian Schools String Orchestra Festival Thursday, Oct. 26. Six Christian schools participated: Sioux Center Christian, directed by Jill Friend; Hull Christian, Rock Valley Christian and…
Northwest Iowa Christian Schools String Orchestra Festival
Nov 7, 2023 | Community, Home, News, Western Christian