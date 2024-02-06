NCC to host safety event drill

Northwest Iowa Community College (NCC), Sheldon, has scheduled a comprehensive safety event drill for Thursday, Feb. 29, from 4-7 p.m. at Lifelong Learning & Recreation Center on the NCC campus. Participants will include NCC officials, local fire, police, EMS and emergency management agency.The drill will provide an opportunity for NCC and local emergency services to…
