Native Boyden author to host book signing at Boyden Library

Laura Sohl-Cryer, writer of the book “Remembering The Homeplace: Sonets and Stories From Our Family Farm.” Book signing to take place Oct. 8 Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Laura Sohl-Cryer, a native of the rural Boyden area, wrote the book “Remembering The Homeplace: Sonets and Stories From Our Family Farm.” The text gives…