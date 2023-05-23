National Skilled Nursing Care Week celebrated at Pleasant Acres Care Center

May 23, 2023 | Home, News

A DAY TO GO FISHINGResidents of Hull’s Pleasant Acres Care Center had the opportunity to enjoy some fun games and activities Wednesday, May 17, in celebration of National Nursing Care Week. Pictured is Pleasant Acres culinary arts specialist, Tracy Ver Mulm, and her son enjoying the outdoor sunshine “fishing” with a couple residents. (Photo/Shane D….

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register