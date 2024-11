Musical accomplishments

WESTERN CHRISTIAN ALL STATERS From left to right, Ava Van Maanen, Ari Van Grootheest, Allie Wielenga, Katie Veldman and Jenessa Van Roekel. (Photo/Submitted) Seven local students perform at All-State Music Festival Amy Lyon | Staff Writer Music filled the arena of the Hilton Coliseum at Iowa State University Saturday, Nov. 23, from the 78th All-State…