Monarch Tagging at the Library

Sarah Davelaar puts a monarch on Gavin De Jong’s face. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Sarah Davelaar shows how to tag a monarch. (Photo/Julie Bosma Julie Bosma I Editorial Assistant Forty-five students met at Hull Public Library Wednesday, Sept. 11, to learn how to tag monarch butterflies. Students put butterfly houses together, and Sarah Davelaar from Sioux County…