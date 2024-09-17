Monarch Tagging at the Library

Sarah Davelaar puts a monarch on Gavin De Jong’s face. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Sarah Davelaar shows how to tag a monarch. (Photo/Julie Bosma Julie Bosma I Editorial Assistant Forty-five students met at Hull Public Library Wednesday, Sept. 11, to learn how to tag monarch butterflies. Students put butterfly houses together, and Sarah Davelaar from Sioux County…
