Library Club learns about astronauts

Lilly, Ella and Sadie color their rockets. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant The Hull Library Club met Feb. 24 and learned about astronauts. Sandy Westra read the book “If I Were an Astronaut” by Eric Brown. She also talked to the kids about how people train to be an astronaut.They played a game called “Going to the Moon.” Each of the kids got a…