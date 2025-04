Lending a helping hand in times of need

SUPPORTING FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS On March 31, a group of volunteers organized by B&B Gates of Doon gathered for a work day at Iva Behrens’ hog barn west of George. Her late husband, Curtis, passed away Feb. 21, and the community came together in the aftermath to support Iva. Pictured is Iva Behrens hugging Nolan…