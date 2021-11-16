REFLECTION AND REMEMBRANCE Bob Soodsma, a veteran of the Air National Guard who served from 1968-1969 in Vietnam, gave a…
Kid’s Club hosts veteran Bob Soodsma
REFLECTION AND REMEMBRANCE Bob Soodsma, a veteran of the Air National Guard who served from 1968-1969 in Vietnam, gave a…
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer As a community living manager for Hope Haven, a resource for disability services and...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Ken Draayer has been a dedicated employee of Western Christian High School. He started...
Western Christian pianist Julia Veldman selected as all-state accompanist Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The musical resume for Julia...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer American Legion Wegman-Koele Post 380 of Hull is one step closer to the goal...
Love INC’s annual event planned for December 4 Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Love INC of Sioux County will...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Kevin Ten Haken, executive vice-president for Demco, gave a tour to the Boyden Community...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Veterans Day offers a moment of reflection on the sacrifices and journeys of this...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Pastor Andrew Hill presented to veterans of the Boyden American Legion William Monster Post...
Lindsey Ver Meer, Dordt scholar and Western Christian student teacher, to perform senior recital Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Members of the Western Christian High School drama department will be performing “Leaving Iowa”...