Joe Snyder leaving Hull city offices

Snyder has set his future sights on track coaching Shane D. Johnson|Staff Writer Joe Snyder, recreation department director for the…

  • Hanging up the gear

    8 hours ago
    After two decades as a volunteer, Evan Wielenga has retired from Hull Fire Department Shane D. Johnson|Staff Writer Evan Wielenga...

    Use water wisely as drought conditions worsen

    8 hours ago
    Lyon and Sioux Rural Water System ask customers to voluntarily conserve Sarah Mullinix | Staff Writer Jessica Jensen |Managing Editor The...

    Feeling the heat

    8 hours ago
    Iowa DOT and Hull street crews work on buckled roadways Shane D. Johnson|Staff Writer Iowa Department of Transportation crews worked...

    Historical Society tombstone tour preview

    8 hours ago
    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Hull Historical Society will be hosting a Tombstone Tour event Oct. 2 in...

    Makin’ a mess

    June 15th, 2021
    Boyden Library’s summer reading program off to a charismatic start Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Boyden Library kicked...

  • Habitat For Humanity names Gonzalez family for ‘gifted home’

    June 15th, 2021
    Martin Gonzalez Jr. speaks on the home’s construction Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Siouxland Habitat For Humanity non-profit...

    Vacation Bible school participants give back

    June 15th, 2021
    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Hull youth participated in Vacation Bible School June 6-10 hosted by First Reformed Church...

    Area youth take on the outdoors in skills camp

    June 15th, 2021
    Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant On Thursday, June 10, despite the extreme heat, 162 students participated in Outdoor Skills Day...

    Splashing into summer

    June 8th, 2021
    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Hull Community Pool opened to eager patrons Tuesday, June 1, as the temperature...

    ‘Arrr’ The kids ready to learn?

    June 8th, 2021
    ISU Sioux County Extension event teaches kids about buoyancy  Shane D. Johnson| Staff Writer  Nichole Lowe, a summer educator for...

  • What’s Happening

    Sadie Van Peursem

    90 Orange City Iowa June 14, 2021 Sadie Van Peursem, 90, of Orange City, Iowa, passed away Monday, June 14, […]

    Bertha Lammers

    68 Maurice, Iowa June 17, 2021 Bertha Lammers, 68, of Maurice, Iowa, died unexpectedly Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Avera Merrill […]

    Charlie De Jong

    87 St. Joseph, Missouri January 12, 2021 Charlie De Jong, 87, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 12, […]