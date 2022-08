Jeanette Lems

95 Doon, Iowa August 12, 2022 Jeanette Lems, 95, of Doon, Iowa, died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Whispering Heights in Rock Valley, Iowa. Funeral service was Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Doon United Reformed Church with interment in Hillside Cemetery, Doon. Jeanette Della Kelderman, was born March 17, 1927, at Colton, South Dakota, daughter of…