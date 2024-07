Hull native competes in Olympic trials

COMPETING AT THE OLYMPIC TRIALS Pictured is Hull native and West Point cadet Kohen Rankin competing at the Olympic Trials held from June 15-23 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Rankin received an official time of 1:02.28 in the 100-meter breast stroke event. (Photo/Submitted) Shane D. Johnson | Editor Hull native Kohen Rankin competed in the swimming competition…