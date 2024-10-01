Hull High School class of 1959 has reunion

Oct 1, 2024 | Community, Home, News

Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant The Hull High School class of 1959 had a reunion Thursday, Sept. 26, and toured the Hull Historical Society Museum, The Foreign Candy Company and Boyden-Hull High School. This was the last class that graduated from Hull High School before it was consolidated into Boyden-Hull Community School District July 1,…

