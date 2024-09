Hull Co-op Celebrates Burn-Down Day

HULL COOP CELEBRATES BURN DOWN DAY Pictured is Hull Co-op agronomy department manager, Peter Westra, putting corn into the chipping machine to test for moisture content during Hull Co-op’s Burn-Down Day Tuesday, Aug. 27. (Photo/Submitted) Shane D. Johnson | Editor Local farmers took the opportunity to be part of Hull Co-op’s Burn-Down Day Tuesday, Aug….