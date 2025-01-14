Hull Clovers help collect wreaths

Jan 14, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant The Hull Clovers 4-H Club helped collect wreaths from veterans’ gravesites at Hope Cemetery Saturday, Jan. 11. The wreaths were placed on Dec. 14 for Wreaths Across America to honor those who served our country. (Photo/Julie Bosma)…

