How do we know Jesus came from heaven on a mission from His Father? (John 8:12-20)

Feb 20, 2024 | Community, Home, News

Kids talk about god Corey Kinsolving | Columnist When it comes to where we will spend eternity, God doesn’t want us to gamble. Therefore, Jesus banished all doubt by fulfilling a mission predicted by Hebrew prophets hundreds of years before his miraculous birth in Bethlehem.“Gambling is the surest way of getting nothing for something,” wrote…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register