Homecoming week celebrated at Boyden-Hull

2022 HOMECOMING COURT AT BOYDEN-HULLFront row, left to right: Reagan Damstra, Keilani Maae, Gretta Van Es. Second row: Blake Bomgaars, Luke Myers, Kason Woelber. Third row: Avery Noble, Jennifer Luevano. Fourth row: Rilan Tiedeman, Brock Fisher. (Photo/Submitted) Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Students at Boyden-Hull High School will celebrate homecoming week Sept. 26-30 with…