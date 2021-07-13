Home sweet home

Baby Leo Boer home after 224 days in hospital  NO PLACE LIKE HOME Parents Greg and Jasmine Boer sit with…

  • Home on Main and The Grain House begin renovations

    July 13th, 2021
    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Two businesses have begun remodeling work across the street from the Hull Community Center. ...

    Making memories happen at Hull Summerfest

    July 6th, 2021
    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer When Hull Summerfest 2021 kicks off Wednesday, July 7, there will be no shortage...

    Summer theater production in SummerFest lineup of activities

    July 6th, 2021
    Boyden-Hull Summer Theater to present “Doo-Wop Wed Widing Hood” Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The 11th Summer Theater will...

    Chamber director ending tenure, planning new Hull business

    July 6th, 2021
    After directing Chamber efforts three years, Faye De Kam is moving on from position Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer...

    Agropur CheeseFest: Food for Funding

    July 6th, 2021
    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The 11th annual Agropur CheeseFest took place Wednesday, June 30.  The event showcased Agropur’s...

  • Finding studs, finding hope

    July 6th, 2021
    Habitat For Humanity hosts Family Fun Night event Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Siouxland Habitat For Humanity hosted a...

    ANEW Nutrition energizes Hull community

    June 29th, 2021
    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer ANEW Nutrition opened the doors to its first customers Monday, June 21.  Owned by...

    Getting a closer look at Aspen Heights Senior Living

    June 29th, 2021
    Apartments are showcased during open house event, look to be filled  Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Staff at Aspen...

    Despite trials, Baartman family finds support

    June 29th, 2021
    Auction fundraiser planned for July 9 Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Rolling Hills Country Club is hosting an...

    Encouraging the enjoyment of golf

    June 29th, 2021
    PGA teaching professional Alex Jenssen leads rec golf camp Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer PGA teaching professional, Alex Jenssen,...

  • What’s Happening

    Ella Mae Vande Burgt

    89 Hull, Iowa July 7, 2021 Ella Mae Vande Burgt, 89, of Hull, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, […]

    Nighthawks build momentum for tournament play

    boyden-hull/rock valley softball Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley pleased with its performance despite a 6-2 defeat to Sioux Center to end Siouxland Conference […]

    Early deficit proves tough to come back from

    boyden-hull/rock valley baseball Nighthawks get down 7-1 after first inning on the road in Sioux Center and fail to come […]