Hog building consumed by fire

Jan 28, 2025 | Community, Features, Home, News

Sunni Battin | Editor A hog building near Hull on U.S. Highway 75 was demolished in an evening fire Jan. 17. “When we got there, half of the building was fully engulfed,” said Hull Fire Chief, Greg Van Roekel. There were no reported injuries or lives taken, according to Van Roekel, and no animals in the building…

