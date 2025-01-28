Sunni Battin | Editor A hog building near Hull on U.S. Highway 75 was demolished in an evening fire Jan. 17. “When we got there, half of the building was fully engulfed,” said Hull Fire Chief, Greg Van Roekel. There were no reported injuries or lives taken, according to Van Roekel, and no animals in the building…
Latest News
- ‘Stronger than you think you are’
- Hog building consumed by fire
- Multiple 4-inch water main breaks in Hull, lack of snow not helping
- ‘God Made Sunshine’ program at Hull Christian School
- Tales Around Town at The Brew
- Barbara Nilles
- Priscilla Huizenga
- Terry Anderson
- Preparing vehicles for midwest winters
- Taking care of vehicle bodies