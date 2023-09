Helping local children thrive and succeed

Russ Goold elected as Kiwanis Club lieutenant governor of Division 4 HELPING THE HULL COMMUNITY THRIVEPictured is Russ Goold (right) of the Hull Kiwanis Club giving a check to former Hull recreation director Joe Snyder (left) in June 2021. This photo represents Goold’s continued involvement throughout his time with the Hull Kiwanis Club, in which…