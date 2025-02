Head Start and Child Development Center

Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Mid-Sioux Opportunity, Head Start and the Child Development Center are recruiting 3- and 4-year-old children for the 2025-2026 school year.Head Start centers are located in Akron, Cherokee, Ida Grove, Le Mars, Orange City, Rock Valley, Rock Rapids and Sioux Center. There is a Child Development Center located in Hawarden.Head Start…