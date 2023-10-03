Having fun knitting with Koni

HAVING FUN LEARNING A SKILLKoni Leusink is shown helping her students learn how to knit and become proficient at the art of knitting. Leusink has taught her students how to knit at the Hull Public Library in three different sessions. The photo was taken at the second such event Sept. 26. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) Shane…
Latest News
