Habitat For Humanity names Gonzalez family for ‘gifted home’

By | Posted 80 minutes ago |

Martin Gonzalez Jr. (right) helps keep the screed in line so the concrete is evenly dispersed and level as volunteers…

  • Makin’ a mess

    76 minutes ago
    Boyden Library’s summer reading program off to a charismatic start Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Boyden Library kicked...

    Vacation Bible school participants give back

    84 minutes ago
    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Hull youth participated in Vacation Bible School June 6-10 hosted by First Reformed Church...

    Area youth take on the outdoors in skills camp

    86 minutes ago
    Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant On Thursday, June 10, despite the extreme heat, 162 students participated in Outdoor Skills Day...

    Splashing into summer

    June 8th, 2021
    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Hull Community Pool opened to eager patrons Tuesday, June 1, as the temperature...

    ‘Arrr’ The kids ready to learn?

    June 8th, 2021
    ISU Sioux County Extension event teaches kids about buoyancy  Shane D. Johnson| Staff Writer  Nichole Lowe, a summer educator for...

  • Loyal Paws, Dedicated 4-Hers

    June 8th, 2021
    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Loyal Paws 4-H group gathered Tuesday, June 1 at the Sioux County Fairgrounds...

    Senator Randy Feenstra speaks at somber Memorial Day service

    June 8th, 2021
    hull memorial day service  Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Memorial Day services were conducted throughout the area Monday, May...

    Smoother roads ahead

    June 1st, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Road construction season has started in Hull and residents will need to make adjustments in...

    Staff writer brings experience, passion to Index

    June 1st, 2021
    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor New Century Press, parent/publishing company of the Sioux County Index-Reporter, has welcomed Shane Johnson to...

    Vocal teacher says goodbye to students, hello to new career

    May 25th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Staff and students at Western Christian High School will be wishing long-time teacher Darren Van’t...

  • What’s Happening

    Norma Kruse

    80 Rock Rapids, Iowa June 9, 2021 Norma Kruse, 80, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, […]

    Team effort results in an 8-0 victory over Okoboji

    boyden-hull/rock valley softball Nighthawks play a good all-around game during Siouxland Conference softball with Okoboji Nathan Broek | Sports Editor […]

    Miscues on defense plague good pitching

    western christian baseball Western Christian falls to Storm Lake 7-4 in Lakes Conference action Monday, June 7 Nathan Broek | […]