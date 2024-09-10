Governor Reynolds announces lieutenant governor is leaving position to focus on family

Sep 10, 2024 | Community, Home, News

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds recently announced that Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg is stepping down from his position to pursue a career opportunity that allows him to focus more on his family.“Adam has been a tremendous partner and an important part of my team over the last seven years, and I greatly appreciate his…

