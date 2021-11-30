Gobbling up Thanksgiving

By | Posted November 30th, 2021 |

Look What I Made!  Ella Diekevers displays her very own turkey creation during Boyden Public Library’s Thanksgiving story time Nov….

  • Harvest 2021 is a wrap

    November 30th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Many farmers have greased, inspected and put away their combines in preparation for next...

    Carbon farming practices help shape agriculture

    November 30th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer While agricultural markets shift and farmers and ranchers seek out new ways to protect...

    Boyden-Hull town and city election official results

    November 30th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer In the Boyden city election, Stacie Damstra held 44 votes (50 percent) and Austin...

    Taking musical talents to all-state

    November 22nd, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Belle Schiermeyer and Brooke Meyer, Trinity Christian High School musicians under the direction of...

    Holiday festivities planned in Boyden and Hull

    November 22nd, 2021
    by

    Hull’s Winterfest event and Boyden’s Festival of Trees Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer On Saturday, Dec. 4, Hull’s Winterfest...

  • Highlights from Western Christian production of ‘Leaving Iowa

    November 22nd, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Western Christian students performed “Leaving Iowa” Thursday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 13, in...

    Busy board for busy hands: 4-Her’s project to be donated after earning State Fair accolades

    November 16th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer As a community living manager for Hope Haven, a resource for disability services and...

    One last route

    November 16th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Ken Draayer has been a dedicated employee of Western Christian High School.  He started...

    Taking passion for the ivories to the top

    November 16th, 2021
    by

    Western Christian pianist Julia Veldman selected as all-state accompanist Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The musical resume for Julia...

    Honoring those that served with new memorial flags

    November 16th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer American Legion Wegman-Koele Post 380 of Hull is one step closer to the goal...

  • What’s Happening

    Elizabeth De Vos

    93 Hull, Iowa November 22, 2021 Elizabeth De Vos, 93, of Hull, Iowa, passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at […]

    Ruben Winter

    92 Sheldon, Iowa November 22, 2021 Ruben H. Winter, 92, of Sheldon, Iowa, passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at […]

    James Boogerd

    91 Hull, Iowa November 17, 2021 James Boogerd, 91, of Hull, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Good […]