Craig, Merritt, and McCoy pose with George in front of school. Merritt and McCoy Moss give a short presentation before going outside with the class to introduce them to George. Boyden-Hull preschoolers are learning all about farm animals, so Merritt and McCoy Moss of Hull took their show steer to school Tuesday, April 2, to…
Latest News
- SOLD!
- New showroom for D&K Door
- Putting the spotlight on child care
- ‘George’ visits Boyden-Hull Preschool
- Craig’s County Comments
- Feenstra announces county chairs for re-election campaign
- Chorus will perform Mozart’s ‘Requiem’
- Velma Vander Plaats
- Iowans reminded of deadline for education savings tax deductions
- The Lincoln Hotel