‘George’ visits Boyden-Hull Preschool

Apr 9, 2024 | Community, Home, News

Craig, Merritt, and McCoy pose with George in front of school. Merritt and McCoy Moss give a short presentation before going outside with the class to introduce them to George. Boyden-Hull preschoolers are learning all about farm animals, so Merritt and McCoy Moss of Hull took their show steer to school Tuesday, April 2, to…

