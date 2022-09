From Kraai Furniture to Formosa Foods

Kraai Furniture began in 1947 and was originally located in the Masonic Lodge on Main Street. (Photo/Service Record World War I and II Wegman-Koele Post No. 380) blast from the past Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant On July 1, 1947, W. Dale Kraai, a World War II veteran, purchased the furniture business on Main Street…