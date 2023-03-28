The Bolks Building has had a total transformation and is now Home on Main and The Grain House. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant On Feb. 17, 1955, a fire on the east side of Main Street destroyed the Tensen Implement Shop and the De Lavel Building. In 1958, Dr. and Mrs. Bolks built…
Latest News
- Migration paused
- Taking hoax calls seriously
- Water tower refresh to include new city logo
- Progress on expansion taking shape
- Betty Tiedemann
- Creativity with charcuterie
- Belgian waffle supper aids Boyden Library
- From Jewelry Store, Clothing Store and Vet Clinic to The Grain House and Home on Main
- Nighthawk girls claim second place at first meet
- New district assignments announced