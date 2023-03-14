From First CRC Parsonage to Family Bowl to Bargain Alley

In 1907, First Christian Reformed Church built a parsonage on the site of the future Family Bowl and Bargain Alley. It was later moved to Edith Street. (Photo/Beacon website) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant In 1907 when the First Christian Reformed Church was located on the southwest corner of Second and Maple streets, a new…
