From First CRC Parsonage to Family Bowl to Bargain Alley

In 1907, First Christian Reformed Church built a parsonage on the site of the future Family Bowl and Bargain Alley. It was later moved to Edith Street. (Photo/Beacon website) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant In 1907 when the First Christian Reformed Church was located on the southwest corner of Second and Maple streets, a new…