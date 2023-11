From Bee Hive Store to The Gallery Nightclub

This picture shows the Bee Hive store in its early days after it had moved to First Street. (Service Record World War I and II Wegman-Koele Post No. 380) The former Bee Hive/Gallery lot is located between the Index-Reporter and the former Zevenbergen Plumbing building. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Blast from the past Julie Bosma | Editorial…