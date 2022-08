First-of-its kind program to kick off

LIFEWISE ACADEMY TEACHES CHARACTERLifeWise Academy will begin for students Sept. 9. The weekly Friday programming will be taught by Tina Koerselman as part of Release Time Religious Instruction for fourth-sixth graders in public school or homeschool. An open house providing more information to parents will be Monday, Aug. 22, from 6-8 p.m. at Boyden’s United…