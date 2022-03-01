Final flight as Nighthawk coaches

Northwest Iowa team finishes second 11 hours ago

by admin ibca basketball coaches association all-star game Ty Van Essen of Western Christian named to the all-tournament team Nathan Broek |...

Log In Register This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.

Former Western Christian player named an All-American 11 hours ago

by admin naia all-american honors Veerbeek helped lead the Dordt University women’s basketball team to national title game Nathan Broek | Sports...

Log In Register This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.