Feenstra hosts annual Family Picnic

A VISIT FROM THE FLORIDA GOVERNOROn Saturday, May 13, Randy Feenstra hosted his third annual Feenstra Family Picnic. The headline speaker at the event was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He spoke about the work he is doing in Florida along with outlining the work he thinks is still necessary nationally. (Photo/Dominique Kooiker) DeSantis, Reynolds, others…