Earning a hole-in-one at Rolling Hills

FIRST HOLE-IN-ONE AT ROLLING HILLS Paul De Leeuw is pictured next to the flag on Hole 8 at Rolling Hills Country Club. De Leeuw earned his first hole-in-one with the shot being made July 23 at 11:30 in the morning. He earned the coveted hole-in-one shooting with a 5 iron. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) Shane D….