Dentist to the dentists, doctor to the doctors

Dec 23, 2024 | Community, Home, News

I went to the dentist recently. Among the many questions one can have when going to a dentist, one stuck in my mind. No, it wasn’t about my mouth, teeth or dental health. The question was this: Who does a dentist turn to when they need his or her teeth fixed? Who is on speed…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription and Back to School Special members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here