Dentist to the dentists, doctor to the doctors

I went to the dentist recently. Among the many questions one can have when going to a dentist, one stuck in my mind. No, it wasn’t about my mouth, teeth or dental health. The question was this: Who does a dentist turn to when they need his or her teeth fixed? Who is on speed…
