Dedicated to success

By | Posted March 23rd, 2021 |

Boyden-Hull boys’ basketball assistant coach Jeff Meyn looks on from the sidelines during the Class 2A state title game against…

  • A star-spangled singing honor

    March 23rd, 2021
    by

    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor For one group of senior vocal musicians at Boyden-Hull High School, performing the National Anthem...

    Need for blood donations continue as convalescent plasma collection ceases

    March 23rd, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Blood donations are a critical part of healthcare at any time, but a global pandemic...

    Hull Christian students to present ‘Humpty Dumpty is Missing’

    March 23rd, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer School plays give students the ability to use their creativity while developing imagination skills, building...

    New senior living facility is officially named

    March 23rd, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer As construction on a new senior living campus in Sioux Center continues, officials at Sioux...

    Three local athletes named as all-state players

    March 23rd, 2021
    by

    ipswa all-state teams Tanner Te Slaa and Marcus Kelderman of Boyden-Hull, along with Ty Van Essen of Western Christian, named...

  • Lone Wolf program at Western Christian taking off

    March 23rd, 2021
    by

    aau youth wrestling AAU youth wrestlers have multiple state qualifiers and state place-winners during an unusual 2020-2021 season Nathan Broek...

    Kelderman selected to play in All-Star Game

    March 23rd, 2021
    by

    pizza ranch all-star game All-Star Game, highlighting best senior basketball athletes in the state of Iowa, scheduled to be played...

    Simple Rewards:

    March 16th, 2021
    by

    Couple recounts their time as foster parents Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The journey of finding a forever home for...

    Protecting against cyberattacks is focus of Chamber presentation

    March 16th, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Hull Area Chamber of Commerce conducted its monthly meeting, Monday, March 8, at the...

    Virtual course designed to prepare kids for time at home alone

    March 16th, 2021
    by

    Virtual course designed to prepare kids for time at home alone Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Keeping kids safe at...

  • What’s Happening

    Spring cleaning is a good time to prepare a financial plan

    Spring cleaning is a good time to prepare a financial plan Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer No one can predict […]

    Two Tigers named as all-conference players

    war eagle all-conference boys’ basketball Trinity Christian highlighted by second team all-conference pick Anthony Kooiker Nathan Broek | Sports Editor […]

    One Trinity Christian player named as all-conference

    war eagle all-conference girls’ basketball Alyssa Maassen picked as an honorable mention selection as announced by the conference Friday, March […]