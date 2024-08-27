Craig’s County Comments

Sioux County Board of Supervisors’ Report Craig Hoftyzer | Contributor, Sioux County Board of Supervisors, 5th Districtcraigh@siouxcounty.orgSupervisor Report for August 20, 2024Last meeting I believe was the shortest meeting since I’ve been on the board of supervisors. This time I do believe it may have been the longest due to a very full agenda and…