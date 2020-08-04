Consider summer hazards of driving

STOP AND LOOK Tall corn at intersections on rural roads can make it difficult for motorists to see other motorists….

  • Friedrichsen and Draayer call it a career

    August 4th, 2020
    Head softball coach Sara Friedrichsen and assistant coach Rebecca Draayer step down from B-H/RV softball after a run to state...

    The Sweetest Season

    August 4th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer  As summer starts to wind down, a little sweetness remains as sweet corn begins to...

    Radio show hosts visit listeners at home

    July 28th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Life 96.5 radio station personalities made a stop in Hull for a T-shirt toss Thursday,...

    Census workers may soon knock on the door

    July 28th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The U.S. Census Bureau is urging all residents who have not completed their 2020 Census...

    Ease the stress of planning a summer vacation

    July 28th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With the continued threat of the Coronavirus in the United States, many families are considering...

  • No more waiting for Carter’s heart

    July 21st, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Thanks to one family’s courageous gift of organ donation, a three-year wait on the organ...

    Lemonade and conversation

    July 21st, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Members of the Sheldon National Guard stopped in Hull Thursday, July 16, to host a...

    More than produce at first farmers’ market

    July 21st, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Early vegetable crop planters set up as the first farmers’ market of the season began...

    Hot summer night calls for cool cars, treats and music

    July 14th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer It may not have the been the annual Summerfest residents of Hull and area communities...

    Backyard Bible study brings neighborhood together

    July 14th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer When the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled Vacation Bible School, church activities and Bible study programs throughout...

  • What’s Happening

    Ruth De Vries

    80 San Jose, California July 23, 2020 Ruth De Vries, 80, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her home […]

    Five Trinity Christian players named all-conference

    WAR EAGLE ALL-CONFERENCE BASEBALL Tigers highlighted by first-team selections Dawson Vis and Trey Cleveringa Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Five […]

    Three Tigers named to the all-conference team

    WAR EAGLE ALL-CONFERENCE SOFTBALL Alyssa Maassen highlights Trinity Christian with a first-team selection Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Three Trinity […]