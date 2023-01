Congressman Feenstra visits with Sioux Center Chamber

IOWA’S FOURTH CONGRESSIONAL REPRESENTATIVE PRESENTS TO SIOUX CENTER CHAMBERCongressman Randy Feeenstra of Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District presented to members of the Sioux Center Chamber Wednesday, Jan. 18. Feenstra presented in light of his selection to the Ways and Means Committee. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Congressman Randy…