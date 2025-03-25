Commitment to the family legacy

Mar 25, 2025 | Community, Home, News

HONORING HARV PUNT Harv and Lori Punt started H&L Enterprises, which later became Livestock Equipment & Manufacturing, in the early 1990s. Harv was known for designing cattle-working equipment and helping his customers in any way possible until his tragic passing in November 2024. Since then his two children, Nathan Punt and Heidi Oolman, along with…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here