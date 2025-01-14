City to replace hundreds of resident water meters 

City switches out old water meters, left, with new ones,right, that are more efficient. (Photos/Julie Bosma) Sunni Battin | Editor The reasons behind replacement of water meters for an estimated 800 Hull households is for safety, efficiency, accuracy and to streamline operations. “We’re really excited. This is a huge improvement for our community,” said Heidi Kramer,…

