Chorus will perform Mozart’s ‘Requiem’

The Sioux County Oratorio Chorus, joined by Northwestern College’s A Cappella Choir, will be presenting Mozart’s “Requiem.” Under the direction of Dr. Thomas Holm, and featuring orchestra and professional soloists, the concert will be presented Saturday, April 27, at 7:30 p.m. in Christ Chapel at Northwestern College.Advance tickets can be purchased at Northwestern’s music office in…