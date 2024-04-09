The Sioux County Oratorio Chorus, joined by Northwestern College’s A Cappella Choir, will be presenting Mozart’s “Requiem.” Under the direction of Dr. Thomas Holm, and featuring orchestra and professional soloists, the concert will be presented Saturday, April 27, at 7:30 p.m. in Christ Chapel at Northwestern College.Advance tickets can be purchased at Northwestern’s music office in…
Latest News
- SOLD!
- New showroom for D&K Door
- Putting the spotlight on child care
- ‘George’ visits Boyden-Hull Preschool
- Craig’s County Comments
- Feenstra announces county chairs for re-election campaign
- Chorus will perform Mozart’s ‘Requiem’
- Velma Vander Plaats
- Iowans reminded of deadline for education savings tax deductions
- The Lincoln Hotel