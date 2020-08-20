Chamber members meet to discuss future promotions

By | Posted August 20th, 2020 |

Kyle Roelofs of Siouxland Digital Marketing gives a presentation on getting free attention online through social media and search results…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Making the call

    August 20th, 2020
    by

    Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Hull residents Tim Brunsting and Mike Broek have been umpires for the Iowa High School...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Healthcare workers need more masks

    August 20th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer As supplies of cloth masks begin running low, Sioux Center Health is once again asking...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Safe start to a new year at Western Christian

    August 20th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The first day of school at Western Christian High School will be Monday, Aug. 24,...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    New youth coordinator joins Sioux County Extension staff

    August 20th, 2020
    by

    Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach welcomes Jenna Keene as new Sioux County Youth Coordinator. Keene started in her...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Friedrichsen and Draayer call it a career

    August 4th, 2020
    by

    Head softball coach Sara Friedrichsen and assistant coach Rebecca Draayer step down from B-H/RV softball after a run to state...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • The Sweetest Season

    August 4th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer  As summer starts to wind down, a little sweetness remains as sweet corn begins to...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    American Legion organizes school supply donation drive

    August 4th, 2020
    by

    American Legion organizes school supply donation drive Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer As a new school year is set to...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Keeping the dialog open on social media safety

    July 28th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Keeping children safe on social media is a common goal among parents and becomes more...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Census workers may soon knock on the door

    July 28th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The U.S. Census Bureau is urging all residents who have not completed their 2020 Census...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Hot summer night calls for cool cars, treats and music

    July 14th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer It may not have the been the annual Summerfest residents of Hull and area communities...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register
  • [Advertisement.]

  • What’s Happening

    Dorothy Rons

    94 Mesa, Arizona August 10, 2020 Dorothy E. Rons, 94, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away Aug. 10, 2020. Private services […]

    Garrett Roetman

    74 Hull, Iowa August 8, 2020 Garrett “Gary” Roetman, 74, of Hull, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at […]

    Bullets Before Boys

    Soodsma family reflects on having a shortened trap shooting season due to COVID-19 Nathan Broek | Sports Editor It’s not […]