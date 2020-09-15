Census workers knocking on doors

By | Posted September 15th, 2020 |

Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Census workers have started knocking on doors in Hull and surrounding towns of those who…

  • No ordinary day A one in 100,000 chance leads to Lissencephaly Awareness Day in Boyden

    September 15th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Days of the year can fly by quickly, some with more meaning than others. Tuesday,...

    A family’s search for child number six inspired by first daughter

    September 15th, 2020
    by

    De Jong family begins journey to adopt; led to find baby with down syndrome Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Grant...

    Putting for a purpose

    September 8th, 2020
    by

     County-wide golf outings planned in support of local food pantries  Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer  To ensure no resident of...

    Expansion includes three new structures

    August 25th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer As most summer projects come to an end, Hull Cooperative Elevator is continuing work on...

    Water quality among the highest in the nation

    August 25th, 2020
    by

    AUGUST IS NATIONAL WATER QUALITY MONTH Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer August is water quality month, and staff at Lyon...

  • Making the call

    August 20th, 2020
    by

    Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Hull residents Tim Brunsting and Mike Broek have been umpires for the Iowa High School...

    Healthcare workers need more masks

    August 20th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer As supplies of cloth masks begin running low, Sioux Center Health is once again asking...

    Chamber members meet to discuss future promotions

    August 20th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Members of the Hull Area Chamber of Commerce met for its monthly meeting, Monday, Aug....

    Safe start to a new year at Western Christian

    August 20th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The first day of school at Western Christian High School will be Monday, Aug. 24,...

    New youth coordinator joins Sioux County Extension staff

    August 20th, 2020
    by

    Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach welcomes Jenna Keene as new Sioux County Youth Coordinator. Keene started in her...

  • What’s Happening

    A new home for the Hull Legion

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Members of American Legion Wegman-Koele Post #0380 have found a new home in a familiar […]

    Nelva Boogerd

    88 Canton, South Dakota September 5, 2020 Nelva J. Boogerd, 88, of Canton, South Dakota, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, […]

    Gertrude Te Slaa

    85 Hull, Iowa September 11, 2020 Gertrude “Trudy” Te Slaa, 85, of Hull, Iowa, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, […]