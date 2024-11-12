CAPS Program at Boyden-Hull High School highlighted

2024 CAPS STUDENTS AT BOYDEN-HULL Pictured are the 2024 CAPS students at Boyden-Hull High School which include the following students: Rylee Bomgaars, Dennie Boogerd, Jade Goehring, Jeremy Maassen, Isaac Miller, Raina Nibbelink, Izzy Prachomphonh, Levi Schafer, Avery Veltkamp and Ryder Wynja. (Photo/Submitted) Shane D. Johnson | Editor This year, the 2024 CAPS program at Boyden-Hull…