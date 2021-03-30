READY FOR A NEW HOME Kurt Franje, director of Siouxland Habitat for Humanity-Sioux County surveys the ground-breaking work completed by…
Breaking ground on next Habitat home
READY FOR A NEW HOME Kurt Franje, director of Siouxland Habitat for Humanity-Sioux County surveys the ground-breaking work completed by…
Western Christian boys’ basketball program gives back Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Preparing for a basketball state championship run took...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Solving math problems isn’t for everyone, but for those who enjoy it, the thrill of...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer March is Youth Art Month, a time to promote art education around the country. Western...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Tractors of all sizes gathered at Western Christian High School Thursday, March 25 as 18...
Boyden-Hull and Trinity Christian also represented at all-state Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor It was a different speech season for...
Boyden-Hull boys’ basketball JV and varsity assistant coach Jeff Meyn retires from coaching after over 40 years Nathan Broek |...
Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor For one group of senior vocal musicians at Boyden-Hull High School, performing the National Anthem...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Blood donations are a critical part of healthcare at any time, but a global pandemic...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer School plays give students the ability to use their creativity while developing imagination skills, building...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer As construction on a new senior living campus in Sioux Center continues, officials at Sioux...